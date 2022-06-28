Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 1,961.5% in June

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 1,961.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MEJHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

MEJHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, candies, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, livestock products, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

