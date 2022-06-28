Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Down 6.1%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 31,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 326,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

