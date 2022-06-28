Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Down 6.1%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 31,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 326,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Mega Matrix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT)
