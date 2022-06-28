MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

LABS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$19.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

