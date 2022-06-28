MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.62 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

