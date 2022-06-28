McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. 1,254,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

