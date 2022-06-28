MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading 4.8% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.19. 6,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 659,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.