Matthew Gline Sells 19,855 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70.

On Monday, April 25th, Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 726,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,702. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

