Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $193,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.87. 23,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

