Mason & Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

