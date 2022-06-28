Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 65,280 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned 1.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

