Mason & Associates Inc Invests $407,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.31. 43,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,699. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

