Mason & Associates Inc Invests $4.63 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $315,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,083. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

