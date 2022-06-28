Mason & Associates Inc Invests $282,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.