Mason & Associates Inc Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,580. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

