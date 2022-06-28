Mason & Associates Inc Buys New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 5.42% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMBH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

