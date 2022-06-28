Mason & Associates Inc Buys 400 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. 2,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

