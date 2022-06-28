Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,114,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 168,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRTN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.