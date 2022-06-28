Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MRL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($9.97). 504,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,812. The stock has a market capitalization of £778.68 million and a PE ratio of -626.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.08. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.
