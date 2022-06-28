Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MRL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($9.97). 504,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,812. The stock has a market capitalization of £778.68 million and a PE ratio of -626.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.08. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

