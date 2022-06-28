Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,456. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

