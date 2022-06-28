Margherita D. Valle Sells 299,350 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

LON VOD traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.38 ($1.58). 51,115,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,182,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.68. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.38 ($2.05).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

