Margherita D. Valle Sells 299,350 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).
LON VOD traded up GBX 1.16 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.38 ($1.58). 51,115,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,182,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.68. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.