Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of MRO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 423,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,046,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,220 shares of company stock worth $4,766,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

