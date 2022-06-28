Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

