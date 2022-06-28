Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $946.68 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $946.68 million and $137.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $968.34 or 0.04758930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

