Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 5,211 shares traded.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 573,658 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

