Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises about 0.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of M traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 113,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,916,518. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

