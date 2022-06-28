Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 116544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 555,732 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

