Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005130 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and approximately $868,263.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,848.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.88 or 0.19619524 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,758,629 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

