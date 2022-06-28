Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

