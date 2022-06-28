Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50 on August 5th

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LIO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,003.40 ($12.31). 203,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,349. The firm has a market cap of £651.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 903 ($11.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 468 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,438.16 ($6,671.77). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($15.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($24,530.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,850 ($22.70) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Liontrust Asset Management (Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.