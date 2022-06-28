LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.72

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 646138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.