LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.72

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 646138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

