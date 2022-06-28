LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $223.65. The firm has a market cap of $651.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

