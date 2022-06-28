Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 462,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

