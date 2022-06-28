Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 826 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. 51,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

