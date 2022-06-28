Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 812 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.50. 14,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

