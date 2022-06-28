Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

