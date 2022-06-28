Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 288,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 7,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

