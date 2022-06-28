Landmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,450.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. 2,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,452. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

