Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.16. 7,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

