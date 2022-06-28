Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Rating) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter.

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

