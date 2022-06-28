Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
KURRY remained flat at $$24.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Kuraray has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.85.
