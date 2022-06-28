Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Critical Review

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -370.08% -44.41% -38.96% Sharing Economy International -2,151.90% N/A -94.17%

16.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 4.27 -$10.29 million ($0.85) -0.96 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 99.54 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kubient and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.50%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

