Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €71.60 ($76.17) and last traded at €71.50 ($76.06). 18,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.15 ($74.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($97.87) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

