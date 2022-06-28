KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $339.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.02 and a 200-day moving average of $362.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

