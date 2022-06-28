Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Major Shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc Acquires 6,454 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 6,454 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,528.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,518,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,475,847.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 3,858 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,833.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,307.71.

Shares of KFS stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 161.76% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

