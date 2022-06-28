KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in June

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 134,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $2.7804 dividend. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

