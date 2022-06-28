Kava.io Hits Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00094615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00272162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009897 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

