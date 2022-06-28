Katalyo Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $222,231.72 and $93,521.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00181920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

