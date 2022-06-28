Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

JNPR opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

