JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MATE stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.84. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.45 ($1.36).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

