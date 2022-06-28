JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 187 ($2.29) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.
ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.63 ($2.69).
abrdn stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.06). 3,942,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,691. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.89.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
